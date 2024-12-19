Daily roundup: Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints for year-end holidays — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints for year-end holidays; travellers advised to factor in additional waiting time

SINGAPORE — Travellers can expect very heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, and are advised to factor in additional waiting time... » READ MORE

2. Uncle Roger opens 2 more fried rice outlets in KL, lowers prices of menu items

If you've tried Uncle Roger's fried rice yet, there are now a few more locations where you can have a taste of it in Kuala Lumpur.

And the good news? Prices have been lowered across the board for their fried rice as well as noodle items, according to the Malaysian-born comedian and owner Nigel Ng... » READ MORE

3. Japanese family seen picking up litter in Tiong Bahru, Singaporean urges others to do the same

They aren't Singaporeans, but they take better care of our country than some of us do.

A Japanese family was seen picking up litter in Tiong Bahru on Dec 14, spurring a local to reflect on himself and other Singaporeans... » READ MORE

4. Brew for a cause: JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee selling $25 set of 4 flavours, with proceeds going to charity

Love coffee and a good cause? This might be for you.

Homegrown singer-songwriter JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee has launched a $25 coffee set featuring four speciality brews... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com