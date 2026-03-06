Daily roundup: Hong Kong gives over $1m to family of fallen firefighter in Tai Po fire — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tai Po fire: Hong Kong gives over $1m to family of fallen firefighter

Hong Kong government on Friday (March 6) announced the disbursement of HK$6.15 million (S$1.05 million) in financial assistance grant to the family of fallen firefight Ho Wai Ho. .... » READ MORE

2. Disney Adventure isn't only for kids — here's what adults can do on the cruise ship

Going on a Disney Adventure cruise with family and friends but not a big fan of all the magic? Don't worry, you won't be bored on the ship... » READ MORE

3. Police investigating after ambulance seen speeding along Stadium Road

Investigations into a private ambulance are ongoing after footage showing it driving recklessly near Stadium Road went viral online... » READ MORE

4. K-pop label Ador to hold auditions for boys in Singapore in March

Ador will be holding auditions for boys in Singapore soon.

The South Korean label behind the popular girl group NewJeans opened their online pre-applications on Tuesday (March 3), with Singapore the only Southeast Asian stop... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com