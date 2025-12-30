Daily roundup: Households to pay less for gas and electricity from January to March — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Households to pay less for gas and electricity from January to March

Households will see lower electricity and gas bills from January to March, following a drop in energy and fuel costs.

Electricity tariffs for households will go down by 0.84 cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh), while gas tariffs will decrease by... » READ MORE

2. Subtle surprise: Did JJ Lin go Instagram official with rumoured girlfriend?

The post was dedicated to his mother, but she's not who netizens are focusing on.

Mandopop star JJ Lin took to Instagram last night (Dec 29) to share a family photo celebrating his mother's 70th birthday. Also in the cosy picture are his father and... » READ MORE

3. Taiwanese showbiz veteran Tsao Hsi-ping dies at 66, body discovered at home by godson

Veteran Taiwanese entertainer Tsao Hsi-ping, also known as Denny Tsao, was found dead in his home last night (Dec 29), aged 66.

According to Taiwanese media, the New Taipei City Fire Department's Sanchong Brigade received a call from his godson... » READ MORE

4. From tiny landed house to takeout kiosk: Siblings to open new shio pan outlet

In August, siblings Ronda and Gerald Koh rented a tiny landed house in Upper Thomson to run a bakery selling shio pan (Japanese-style salted butter rolls). And now, something new is cooking.

Kohpan Japanese Bakery will be opening... » READ MORE

