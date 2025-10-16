Daily roundup: Hunt the Mouse is back with $1m to be found across Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hunt the Mouse is back with $1m to be found across Singapore

Hunt the Mouse is back again and this time around, the cash prize is even bigger.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Oct 16), Sqkii, the Singapore-based gamification marketing company behind the free-to-play game, shared... » READ MORE

2. 10 vehicles impounded at Singapore checkpoints for providing illegal cross-border services: LTA



Ten drivers were caught for providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services at Singapore's land checkpoints on Wednesday (Oct 15).

In a Facebook post on the same day, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said that the Land Transport Authority (LTA)... » READ MORE

3. 'Our road infrastructure isn't a playground': LTA warns against social media stunt involving traffic lights and signposts

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has warned the public against hanging on traffic lights and signposts as part of a social media trend.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 14), the authority stated that it is aware of the trend where people film... » READ MORE

4. 'I don't know how to face her family': Dad of boy, 14, who fatally stabbed schoolmate in Selangor

A father is in emotional turmoil after his 14-year-old son allegedly stabbed an older schoolmate to death at a secondary school in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, on Tuesday (Oct 14).

The 40-year-old, who declined to be named, told Malaysian media outlet China Press... » READ MORE