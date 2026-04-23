Daily roundup: ICA officers find over 30 cartons of contraband cigarettes hidden within metal frames and plywood — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ICA officers find over 30 cartons of contraband cigarettes hidden within metal frames and plywood

Singapore Customs is investigating a parcel containing contraband cigarettes that were flown into Singapore through airmail.

In a Facebook reel shared on Thursday (April 23), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that its officers detected anomalies in a scanned image of a postal article at Airmail Transit Centre in the Changi Airfreight Centre... » READ MORE

2. 'Now I'm all alone': 1 month before marriage, Singaporean motorcyclist dies in Malaysia road accident

Just a month before his marriage, a 31-year-old Singaporean male motorcyclist died after being involved in an accident involving a car and a pickup truck on the North-South Expressway in Johor on Monday (April 20).

Fung Hanren (transliteration) was on his way back to Singapore from vacation when the accident occurred around 3am, reported China Press... » READ MORE

3. NUS opens 'hotel' on campus, but it's not available to the public

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has launched a new accommodation on campus, but only specific travellers can check in.

The newly opened The Ridge caters to overseas academic visitors, research collaborators, executive programme learners, and conference delegates, aiming to facilitate their academic work and research activities in Singapore.

It is not open to the general public or tourists... » READ MORE

4. Local actor Brian Ng and wife expecting 1st child: 'Most important role I'll ever take on'

Local actor Brian Ng and his wife Natasha Cheng are expecting their first child due in September.

He broke the news in an Instagram post today (April 22).

"I may not have won any awards last weekend but I couldn't be more grateful, because I'm already preparing for the most important role I'll ever take on. Wish us luck," he wrote... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com