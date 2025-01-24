Daily roundup: Indonesian man charged for allegedly attempting to deposit counterfeit $10k note - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Indonesian man charged for allegedly attempting to deposit counterfeit $10k note

An Indonesian man who allegedly tried to deposit a counterfeit $10,000 note into his bank account has been charged in court on Thursday (Jan 23)... » READ MORE

2. 'We hope our efforts can bring some joy': Chen Liping and Ya Hui to sell buns for charity

Chen Liping and Ya Hui are joining hands for charity.

The two local actresses, who are known to be good friends, will be selling baos (Chinese buns) at the Bao Bao Charity Sale Event on Feb 8 at Ion Orchard, #B4-34, from 4pm to 6pm... » READ MORE

3. Police arrest boy who allegedly threatened mum with sharp object in Geylang condo

The police arrested a boy on Tuesday (Jan 21) after he allegedly threatened his mother with a sharp object at the Geylang condominium unit they live in... » READ MORE

4. We tried to maximise our huats like our favourite Hong Kong movies - here's how you can too

All's Well, Ends Well, God of Gamblers and I Love Hong Kong. What do these three movies have in common? Aside from being Hong Kong movies, these movies happen to be a staple at any Chinese New Year family gathering of mine... » READ MORE

