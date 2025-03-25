Daily roundup: Indonesian who flashed SIA stewardess claims he was in 'troubled state' over leaving his friends — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Indonesian who flashed SIA stewardess claims he was in 'troubled state' over leaving his friends

After downing two glasses of champagne, a business class passenger on board a Singapore Airlines plane decided to expose himself to an air stewardess... » READ MORE

2. 'We have experienced first-hand the power of cinema': Filmgarde Cineplexes announces closure after 18 years

Filmgarde Cineplexes have closed their last location at Leisure Park Kallang... » READ MORE

3. Going green this Hari Raya: 6 ways to celebrate sustainably

As the month of Ramadan draws to a close, plans for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations may have already begun in some Muslim households... » READ MORE

4. Bugis hotel employee charged for allegedly molesting female tourist

A male employee at a Bugis capsule hotel was taken to court on Monday (March 24) for allegedly molesting a female tourist at the accommodation... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com