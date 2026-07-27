Daily roundup: Italian students fined after causing outrage on Bangkok train — and other top stories today

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1. Italian students fined, apologise after causing outrage on Bangkok train

Five Italian students and their teacher apologised to a Thai woman at Samrae Police Station on Saturday (July 25) following a dispute over their conduct on a BTS train in Thailand.

Thai police also fined the students, and both sides agreed to end the matter without pursuing further legal action against each other... » READ MORE

2. Pornsak accepted into NUS medical school to pursue Master's degree

Pornsak will be pursuing his Master's degree at the National University of Singapore (NUS) in August.

The 44-year-old host revealed the news in an Instagram post on Saturday (July 25): "I'm going back to school again. Recently, I've been accepted into NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine to pursue my Master's in Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine."

Aside from hosting livestreams these days for his business Ichigo.sg together with... » READ MORE

3. Maid injured in Sembawang accident returns to Myanmar for treatment: 'I don't have the money for surgery'

A 35-year-old domestic helper who was injured after being hit by a car in Sembawang has returned to Myanmar for treatment, reportedly because she could not afford surgery locally.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News at Changi Airport on Saturday (July 25), the woman, who wished to be known only as Myat, said she had been in Singapore for less than six months and had resigned from her job three days before the July 23 accident.

The accident occurred on Thursday at Wellington Circle in Sembawang, near Block 508B Wellington Circle, when she was struck by a car and her leg... » READ MORE

4. Local brands, DIY activities: Bugis Street Level 2 is back after revamp

Following a revamp, it appears Bugis Street Level 2 is back and better than ever.

The second floor of the popular shopping destination has been transformed into a new experiential zone featuring a mix of retail and interactive spaces to cater to a younger crowd.

At the forefront of this revamp is Somewhere @ Bugis Street — a "retail playground" for the next generation which offers experiences such as... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com