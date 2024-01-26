Daily roundup: Jeanette Aw works with Creme De La Creme competition finalist Yeo Min to release new pastries — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Jeanette Aw works with Creme De La Creme competition finalist Yeo Min to release new pastries

She just opened her patisserie pop-up stores in Japan, now she's collaborating with another chef to release new desserts.

Once Upon a Time, founded by local actress Jeanette Aw, announced on Instagram yesterday (Jan 25) that the 44-year-old will be collaborating with chef Yeo Min... » READ MORE

2. 'She made me look bad in front of others': Pasar malam stall owner claps back at woman saying she's a con

Despite the cheery and festive atmosphere of a pasar malam, tensions were high at one particular games stall earlier this week.

A woman, who goes by the username Wingardium Leviosa on Facebook... » READ MORE

3. 'I have a business to run': Malaysian man uses forklift to remove parked cars blocking his shop

A Malaysian man was so fed up with cars blocking his workshop that he decided to take matters into his own hands - by moving the vehicles with a forklift... » READ MORE

4. 'I asked Chris about ordering food delivery in Taiwan': Fann Wong begins work overseas in drama directed by ex-co star Peter Ho

When it comes to staying in Taiwan, local actress Fann Wong can get the best advice directly from her husband Christopher Lee, who has been working mostly there... » READ MORE

