Daily roundup: Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama - and other top stories today

1. ​Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama

It wasn't too long ago that Jacqueline Wong broke her seven-month silence with an Instagram post... » READ MORE

2. What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme

Photo: Pixabay

When we talk about insurance, the Home Protection Scheme is one that is easily overlooked... » READ MORE

3. Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm

Photo: Pexels

An extra half kilogram or two in your luggage might not seem like much, but that extra weight might just end up being the straw that breaks the camel's back... » READ MORE

4. Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix

Photo: Screengrab from YouTube/Netflix

For the first reality series about Singaporeans, we're surprisingly given quite little to go on... » READ MORE