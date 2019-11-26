Daily roundup: Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Starhub
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama

It wasn't too long ago that Jacqueline Wong broke her seven-month silence with an Instagram post... » READ MORE

2. What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme

Photo: Pixabay

When we talk about insurance, the Home Protection Scheme is one that is easily overlooked... » READ MORE

3. Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm

Photo: Pexels

An extra half kilogram or two in your luggage might not seem like much, but that extra weight might just end up being the straw that breaks the camel's back... » READ MORE

4. Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix

Photo: Screengrab from YouTube/Netflix

For the first reality series about Singaporeans, we're surprisingly given quite little to go on... » READ MORE

What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork despite reminders
Donnie Yen to meet fans in Tampines on Dec 9 to promote Ip Man 4 movie
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
SIA slips to No. 2 in best airline list, wins top spot for its premium suites
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister
Nanyang Polytechnic student admits to recording video of male schoolmate in campus toilet
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
