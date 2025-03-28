Daily roundup: Kim Sae-ron's family reveals text messages allegedly showing Kim Soo-hyun dated her when she was underaged — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Kim Sae-ron's family reveals text messages allegedly showing Kim Soo-hyun dated her when she was underaged

South Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun has been hit with yet another slew of accusations from the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Her family previously claimed that the 37-year-old actor had dated Sae-ron - who died by suicide on Feb 16 at the age of 24... » READ MORE

2. Woman who publicised tips on how she evaded GST for luxury purchases fined $18k

After evading paying goods and services tax at Changi Airport for luxury items she bought in Europe, a woman went on social media to teach others how to do the same.

On March 27, Cloey Tan Wan Qi, 27, was fined $18,000 after pleading guilty to a charge under the Customs Act... » READ MORE

3. Haidilao employee says he earns $10k a month in viral video; hotpot chain clarifies 'figure is an exception'

Haidilao staff are known to go the extra mile when it comes to service.

So, some may be curious about how much they're paid to do so... » READ MORE

4. 'We need some closure for now': KF Seetoh's brother's remains to be returned following Italy blast

The remains of Seetoh Kwok Meng, brother of renowned Singaporean food critic, KF Seetoh, will be repatriated to Singapore, three months after a fatal gas explosion took place at his home in Italy last December.

Seetoh, 63, provided the update in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 27) after reaching Lucca, Italy, where he will collect his brother's remains... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com