Daily roundup: Local actor turned livestreamer worried about medical bills after breaking hand - and other top stories today

1. Local actor turned livestreamer worried about medical bills after breaking hand

Actor Ryan Lian, who had been selling fish on live-stream during the pandemic, is worried about medical expenses after breaking his right hand recently... » READ MORE

2. It wasn't the alcohol: Taiwanese actor Talu Wang and Malaysian singer Joey Chua spotted canoodling in public again

PHOTO: Instagram/ joeychua8_official, taluwang

The first time they were spotted kissing in public back in May, both of them were reportedly tipsy after having had a few drinks... » READ MORE

3. This made my day: Auntie passes $50 notes to migrant workers in Admiralty

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/singaporeincidents

There's nothing quite like receiving an act of kindness from a stranger – even more so when they do not expect anything in return... » READ MORE

4. Actress Naomi Yeo had to rush to hospital after getting her 2nd Covid-19 jab

PHOTO: Instagram/naomiyhs

Naomi, who is married to local musician Benjamin Kheng, recently took to Instagram Stories to urge others to learn from her mistake... » READ MORE

