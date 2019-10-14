Daily roundup: Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance - and other top stories today

PHOTO: The Straits Times
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance

Singapore permanent resident Xu Kai Xiang, 27, was fined $1,400 and banned from driving for a year for the two charges... » READ MORE

2. House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang

Photo: Home & Decor

The owners incorporated this existing Commune dining set into their newly renovated home. It blends perfectly with the oak-toned interiors... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof

Photo: Lianhe Wanbao

The decomposed and dismembered remains of the victims — a 27-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son — were first stumbled upon by a grass-cutter in bushes next to an industrial area last Thursday... » READ MORE

4. Extra 50 motorcycle lanes at Causeway won't help ease congestion, say Malaysian motorists

Photo: The Straits Times

Johoreans are sceptical that the 50 additional motorcycle lanes at the Causeway and the Second Link announced under Budget 2020 will make much of an impact on the congestion... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Man jailed and caned for robbing prostitute at knifepoint
Man jailed and caned for robbing prostitute at knifepoint
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Home Works

7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead

SERVICES