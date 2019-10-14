Daily roundup: Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance

Singapore permanent resident Xu Kai Xiang, 27, was fined $1,400 and banned from driving for a year for the two charges... » READ MORE

2. House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang

The owners incorporated this existing Commune dining set into their newly renovated home. It blends perfectly with the oak-toned interiors... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof

The decomposed and dismembered remains of the victims — a 27-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son — were first stumbled upon by a grass-cutter in bushes next to an industrial area last Thursday... » READ MORE

4. Extra 50 motorcycle lanes at Causeway won't help ease congestion, say Malaysian motorists

Johoreans are sceptical that the 50 additional motorcycle lanes at the Causeway and the Second Link announced under Budget 2020 will make much of an impact on the congestion... » READ MORE