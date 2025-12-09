Daily roundup: Love Molly? Get exclusive merch from Pizza Hut and Pop Mart collab — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Love Molly? Get exclusive merch from Pizza Hut and Pop Mart collab

Pop Mart fans, get ready because something new is coming your way.

Pizza Hut Singapore is teaming up with the Chinese collectible toy company to release an exclusive Molly collection, starting Dec 15... » READ MORE

2. Malaysia-registered van flips on side in multi-vehicle crash on PIE, motorcyclist taken to hospital

A 49-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle pile-up along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas on Monday (Dec 8) evening.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the collision on the PIE, after the Whitley Road exit, at about 5pm... » READ MORE

3. Leon Jay Williams reveals stage 2 thyroid cancer diagnosis

Singaporean actor Leon Jay Williams has been diagnosed with stage 2 thyroid cancer.

The 49-year-old, who is best known for starring in Taiwanese idol dramas La Robe De Mariee Des Cieux (2004) and Green Forest, My Home (2005), revealed this to Taiwan publication Stars Udn in a report published yesterday (Dec 8)... » READ MORE

4. Isetan to close Nex outlet in April 2026; Orchard Rd flagship remains as last outlet

Shoppers will have to bid farewell to another Isetan outlet soon.

Next April, the Japanese department store chain will shutter its outlet at Nex after 15 years, the Serangoon shopping mall said in a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 8)... » READ MORE

