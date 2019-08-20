Daily roundup: Malaysia urged to proceed with JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Proceed with JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System, Malaysian govt urged

The RTS Monitoring Group said the project was important for the cross-border movement of people with an estimated 250,000 to 300,000 commuters using the Johor-Singapore Causeway daily... » READ MORE

2. Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce

PHOTO: Instagram/aagbahjh

Who would've seen this coming? Yet another high-profile Korean celebrity couple is breaking up, following on the heels of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo... » READ MORE

3. Lover's spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives

PHOTO: See Hua Daily News

Love can be a battlefield - almost every couple experiences the occasional tiff. But for these couples, there will be no kissing and making up... » READ MORE

4. Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

He was hospitalised for pneumonia 10 days before his death... » READ MORE