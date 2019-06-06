Daily roundup: Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand - and other top stories today

1. ​Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand

Just like Sleeping Beauty awakening from her long slumber to find her Prince Charming, one Malaysian girl allegedly found hers after waking up from her sleep during a screening of Aladdin... » READ MORE

2. She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36

In many ways, Rebecca Chu is your typical well-educated, overachieving Chinese-American...» READ MORE

3. National hockey player, 24, suffers stroke after collision

National hockey player Siti Nur Raihanah Waled had been looking forward to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities yesterday.Instead, the 24-year-old ended up being warded at Sengkang General Hospital on Sunday after suffering a head injury... » READ MORE

4. Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop

After a few false starts, a date has been set for the return of the famed Kok Kee Wanton Noodle, which used to be at the now-defunct Lavender Food Square... » READ MORE

She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find &#039;Prince Charming&#039; holding her hand
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
National hockey player, 24, suffers stroke after collision
6-year-old girl dies after falling from Ang Mo Kio HDB flat
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO
Customer surprises Grabfood rider in Malaysia with $65 &#039;duit raya&#039;
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Rebecca Lim is back following people on Instagram, including Ian Fang
