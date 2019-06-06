Daily roundup: Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand

Just like Sleeping Beauty awakening from her long slumber to find her Prince Charming, one Malaysian girl allegedly found hers after waking up from her sleep during a screening of Aladdin... » READ MORE

2. She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36

Photo:Nexus

In many ways, Rebecca Chu is your typical well-educated, overachieving Chinese-American...» READ MORE

3. National hockey player, 24, suffers stroke after collision

Photo: Syahreena Zainudin

National hockey player Siti Nur Raihanah Waled had been looking forward to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities yesterday.Instead, the 24-year-old ended up being warded at Sengkang General Hospital on Sunday after suffering a head injury... » READ MORE

4. Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop

Photo: Facebook/Kok Kee Wanton Noodles

After a few false starts, a date has been set for the return of the famed Kok Kee Wanton Noodle, which used to be at the now-defunct Lavender Food Square... » READ MORE