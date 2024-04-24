Daily roundup: Malaysians taking factory buses to Singapore to use QR codes at Johor checkpoints from June - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Malaysians taking factory buses to Singapore to use QR codes at Johor checkpoints from June

Singapore's QR code immigration clearance system has been the envy of many Malaysian travellers and there have been calls for Johor to implement a similar system at their checkpoints.

Well, they may not have to wait long, if a pilot initiative proves successful... » READ MORE

2. From selling chips to becoming a millionaire at 19, Malaysian entrepreneur aims for first billion before age 30

When most of his peers his age were watching cartoons, Munashraf Munawar was glued to shows about the lives of rich and successful business people.

That started him on a path of entrepreneurship... » READ MORE

3. 81-year-old owner closes community dining One Kind House in Telok Kurau to travel the world

Ng Swee Hiah, affectionally known as Mummy Soh, is set to begin a new chapter in her life.

Having run One Kind House, a home transformed into an all-in-one urban farm, for 55 years, the retired primary school teacher recently announced that it was "time to move on"... » READ MORE

4. Jeff Goh still comforted by Star Awards 2024 Top 10 Most Popular win after radio DJ losses

Last Monday (April 15) at the Star Awards Gala Night, Yes 933 DJ Jeff Goh's look of disappointment was evident when his radio programme The Daka Show, which he hosts with Chen Ning and Gao Meigui, did not win Best Radio Programme and Best Short-form Entertainment Programme... » READ MORE

