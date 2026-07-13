Daily roundup: Man, 29, charged over female toilet trespass, voyeurism against AsiaOne staff — and other top stories today

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1. Man, 29, charged over female toilet trespass, voyeurism against AsiaOne staff

A 29-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court on Monday (July 13) over his alleged involvement in a case of criminal trespass and voyeurism at a commercial building in Whampoa.

The man, who cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order protecting the victim's identity, faces one charge each for criminal trespass and voyeurism. The alleged offences were committed at 1.57pm on October 6, 2025... » READ MORE

2. 'I love Cantonese girls': Singaporean shares uncomfortable encounter with Grab driver

A Grab passenger said she felt uncomfortable during a ride after a driver allegedly made remarks about her appearance, ethnicity and personal background.

Singaporean content creator, Sarah Lim, shared a video of the conversation on TikTok on Sunday (July 12), saying the interaction left her feeling uneasy... » READ MORE

3. Eden Ang uses SkillsFuture credits to become plumber: 'Taught me humility fast'

If you're ever in need of plumbing services, don't be shocked if you see Eden Ang on the job.

The local actor-content creator, who fell from grace in 2018 after sexual harassment accusations, went on a hiatus before making a return to social media earlier this year... » READ MORE

4. Netizens urge 'proper planning' after first round of 7-Eleven's 10,000 free meals giveaway campaign

To encourage customers to explore its convenient food options, 7-Eleven launched its "Find The Good Stuff" campaign, which will give away 10,000 ready-to-eat meals across selected stores islandwide throughout July... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com