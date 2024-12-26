Daily roundup: Man allegedly tries to kidnap 7-year-old girl at Malaysia mall, beaten up by her family — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man allegedly tries to kidnap 7-year-old girl at Malaysia mall, beaten up by her family

A man in Malaysia who allegedly tried to kidnap a girl was assaulted by her enraged family members.

Facebook user Amanda Tan said that the incident occurred outside the toilet of a hypermarket in Melaka last Thursday (Dec 19) night... » READ MORE

2. 'There are kids here': Passengers plead as fight erupts on Scoot flight from Xi'an to Singapore

Two passengers got into a fist fight while disembarking from a Scoot flight.

In a 20-second video posted to Reddit on Tuesday (Dec 24), the two men were seen in a heated conflict while waiting to get off the plane... » READ MORE

3. 'Whose is that?' Ghib Ojisan and wife break baby news to family in Japan and Singapore, record their reactions

The plan was to make it seem like an ordinary family get-together.

By the end of the gathering, the family found out that they'd soon be welcoming a new member... » READ MORE

4. 'Don't curse him': Chyi Chin's wife and sister quash lung cancer rumour

He may have sounded hoarse during a recent concert, but does that mean Taiwanese singer-actor Chyi Chin has lung cancer?

His family have come out to say no... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com