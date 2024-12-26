Man allegedly tries to kidnap 7-year-old girl at Malaysia mall, beaten up by her family

A man in Malaysia who allegedly tried to kidnap a girl was assaulted by her enraged family members.

Facebook user Amanda Tan said that the incident occurred outside the toilet of a hypermarket in Melaka last Thursday (Dec 19) night.

She claimed that her two daughters were exiting the toilet when a stranger suddenly tried to lead her eldest daughter away and said "jom (slang for let's go) enjoy la".

The older girl is seven years old, reported Malaysian media outlet China Press.

In her post, Tan wrote she immediately pulled her daughter back and shouted at the man, who then left.

According to the mother, when she went to the customer service counter to lodge a report, the staff failed to take immediate action - they neither pursued the man nor investigated the area where it occurred.

Upset by their "indifference" and her daughter's fright, Tan said she resolved to "teach [the man] a lesson". After dropping her children at home, she circled back to the hypermarket and called her husband and younger brother.

Photos accompanying the post shows two men, presumably the girl's family, standing around the man lying on the ground. One man is seen grabbing the stranger and appearing to step on him.

The mother was reportedly informed by the hypermarket that they could not take action against the man as he is mentally ill, reported China Press on Dec 20.

Local police confirmed to China Press that they had received a report and are investigating.

