Daily roundup: Man arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Choa Chu Kang — and other top stories today

1. Man arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Choa Chu Kang

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 23) over his alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Choa Chu Kang.

In a news release on Tuesday, the police said that they were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment at...

2. 'Something I wanted to do before I die': NTU student visits all HDB blocks numbered '67'

For 22-year-old Brandon Peh, there was nothing higher on his bucket list than visiting all HDB blocks numbered "67" as part of an online trend.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Tuesday (Dec 23), Peh, a sociology student at Nanyang Technological University, shared...

3. 'Dream come true': Singaporean, 26, bought a condo for nearly $1m on her own

As housing prices rise throughout the years, many young adults worry about their ability to become homeowners.

Most opt to purchase a flat under the Housing and Development Board's Build-To-Order scheme, usually...

4. 79-year-old pedestrian dies in Bukit Batok crash; 61-year-old driver arrested

A 79-year-old man died on Monday (Dec 22) after being hit by a car in Bukit Batok.

The fatal accident occurred along...