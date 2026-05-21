Daily roundup: Man found dead at foot of Marine Parade HDB block — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man found dead at foot of Marine Parade HDB block

A 78-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a HDB block in Marine Parade on Tuesday (May 19). The incident happened at Block 27 Marine Crescent at about 1pm.

In a video sent to Stomp by an eyewitness, a white sheet covering the body can be seen at the scene... » READ MORE

2. 'I found that he had been decapitated': Malaysian dad recalls moment lamp post crushed van, killing son

An 18-year-old Malaysian teenager died on Tuesday (May 19) when a streetlight fell and punctured the front of the van he was travelling in.

His father Wah Tee Tun, who was driving the van, said his eldest son Wah Han Keong was killed instantly... » READ MORE

3. From Singapore to Phu Quoc: Vietnamese airline launches first direct full-service flight to island destination

Planning your next holiday?

You may want to consider exploring the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc as Sun PhuQuoc Airways announced the launch of its full-service flights to Singapore on Tuesday (May 20)... » READ MORE

4. Hinting or following a trend? Nicole Chang Min releases video saying she's 'his ex' amid marital woes with James Seah

In a new video, Nicole Chang Min calls herself "his ex" - is she simply following a viral online trend or trying to tell us more?

Amid rumours of marital woes with her actor husband James Seah, the local influencer uploaded a TikTok video yesterday (May 20) where she followed a meme template surrounding exes in relationships... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com