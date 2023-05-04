Daily roundup: Man reunites with SIA air stewardess he met 13 years ago — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Lost and found: Man reunites with SIA air stewardess he met 13 years ago

Some memories stay with us forever.

For Dominick O'Donnell, some of his favourite memories involve two Singapore Airlines (SIA) air stewardesses... » READ MORE

2. Jayley Woo reveals husband's face for 1st time

PHOTO: Instagram/Jayley Woo

Some celebrities, such as Desmond Tan, prefer to keep the identity of their spouse private. Some, it appears, do it for just a limited period... » READ MORE

3. Wild boar attacks woman at Bukit Panjang, bites off flesh from her buttocks and legs

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

She was just waiting to catch a bus. Instead, one woman found herself in an operating theatre after a wild boar attacked her on Tuesday (May 2)... » READ MORE

4. 'Run slow to run fast': Woman shares tips to kickstart your running journey

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/worldthroughjx

Singaporeans are advised to clock 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity workouts a week to maintain a healthy lifestyle, according to Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB)... » READ MORE

