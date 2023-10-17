Daily roundup: Marcus Chin reveals he's done afterlife planning, owns six niches at columbarium — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Marcus Chin reveals he's done afterlife planning, owns six niches at columbarium

Speaking about afterlife planning and purchasing a niche at a columbarium as their eternal home may be taboo for some people but not Marcus Chin... » READ MORE

2. Money no enough? Woman seen asking passers-by for money along Orchard Road since July

The sight of an elderly woman regularly asking for money along Orchard Road has raised some shoppers' eyebrows... » READ MORE

3. 'I like it when you're chubby': China model gains 35kg in a month for boyfriend but gets dumped

Love makes the world go around, and sometimes makes people do outrageous things.

A former model in China gained 35kg within a month so she could impress her boyfriend... » READ MORE

4. 'Fancy waterfront living? HDB to launch 2 Bayshore BTO projects in 2024, likely under new Plus model

The first Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in the upcoming Bayshore housing estate are slated for launch in 2024, giving residents the chance to experience waterfront living in the East... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com