Daily roundup: McDonald's releasing special-edition McGriddles merch for those on its Close Friends list — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. McDonald's releasing special-edition McGriddles merch for those on its Close Friends list

From fans to close friends—McDonald's has got an Instagram Close Friends list and you could be a part of it.

Last Saturday (March 4), the fast-food giant announced the existence of said list via its Instagram page... » READ MORE

2. Xiang Yun doesn't want to act with husband Edmund Chen: 'I'm afraid I'll end up playing his mum'

It can be very cute when real-life celebrity couples act together, but veteran actress Xiang Yun has hesitations about sharing the screen with husband Edmund Chen.

Edmund, 63, recently announced that he was ready to return to showbiz after a nearly 20-year hiatus following the birth of their daughter Yixin... » READ MORE

3. 'Very dangerous': Family of 4 spotted riding PMA on road in Yishun

Some motorists in Yishun recently did a double-take after spotting four people riding a personal mobility aid (PMA) along a relatively busy road.

A woman surnamed Guo told Shin Min Daily News that she and her family were driving past Junction 9 at around 9pm on Thursday (Feb 28) when they chanced upon the startling sight... » READ MORE

4. 'So heartbroken': Swiftie flying to Singapore from Philippines for concert in tears over alleged ticket scam

She had her outfit, flight tickets and hotel all booked and ready, only to find out she has been scammed of her Taylor Swift ticket for her concert in Singapore.

A TikTok video of Filipino Michelle Angela went viral on March 1 after she posted herself crying while singing along to the lyrics of Taylor Swift's Enchanted, saying that she was scammed of her tickets to The Eras Tour... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com