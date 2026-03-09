Daily roundup: McDonald's at Tampines Mall closes after 30 years, customers and staff bid fond farewell — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. McDonald's at Tampines Mall closes after 30 years, customers and staff bid fond farewell

Goodbyes are often bittersweet - and so was this farewell for the McDonald's outlet in Tampines Mall, which shuttered on Sunday (March 8) after 30 years of operations... » READ MORE

2. Motorcyclist escapes death after colliding with car, nearly run over by minibus in Sengkang

A motorcyclist had a close shave with death after colliding with a car and narrowly avoiding a passing minibus in Sengkang on Friday (March 6)... » READ MORE

3. Cafe, deli and grocer The Providore shutters all outlets

Amid a slew of F&B closures this year, another business bites the dust.

Cafe, deli and grocer The Providore has ceased operations of all its outlets on Monday (March 9)... » READ MORE

4. Woman goes viral for doing her makeup while walking at JB checkpoint in bathrobe and slippers

A bathrobe-clad woman putting on makeup while strolling along the Johor Bahru side of the Causeway has gone viral and won praises from impressed netizens... » READ MORE

