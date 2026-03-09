Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Daily roundup: McDonald's at Tampines Mall closes after 30 years, customers and staff bid fond farewell — and other top stories today

Daily roundup: McDonald's at Tampines Mall closes after 30 years, customers and staff bid fond farewell — and other top stories today
The McDonald's outlet at Tampines Mall held a farewell party on March 8.
PHOTO: Facebook/Min Loh, Facebook/Alex Ling
PUBLISHED ONMarch 09, 2026 9:45 AM

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. McDonald's at Tampines Mall closes after 30 years, customers and staff bid fond farewell

Goodbyes are often bittersweet - and so was this farewell for the McDonald's outlet in Tampines Mall, which shuttered on Sunday (March 8) after 30 years of operations... » READ MORE

2. Motorcyclist escapes death after colliding with car, nearly run over by minibus in Sengkang

Motorcyclist escapes death after colliding with car, nearly run over by minibus in Sengkang

A motorcyclist had a close shave with death after colliding with a car and narrowly avoiding a passing minibus in Sengkang on Friday (March 6)... » READ MORE

3. Cafe, deli and grocer The Providore shutters all outlets

Cafe, deli and grocer The Providore shutters all outlets

Amid a slew of F&B closures this year, another business bites the dust.

Cafe, deli and grocer The Providore has ceased operations of all its outlets on Monday (March 9)... » READ MORE

4. Woman goes viral for doing her makeup while walking at JB checkpoint in bathrobe and slippers

Woman goes viral for doing her makeup while walking at JB checkpoint in bathrobe and slippers

A bathrobe-clad woman putting on makeup while strolling along the Johor Bahru side of the Causeway has gone viral and won praises from impressed netizens... » READ MORE 

editor@asiaone.com 

daily roundup
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.