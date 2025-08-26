Daily roundup: Michelin chefs share what they think are the most underrated Singapore dishes — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Michelin chefs share what they think are the most underrated Singapore dishes

Singapore is home to a plethora of delicious foods, but some dishes get less attention than others.

So besides chicken rice, laksa and chill crab, what are some "underrated" local delicacies?... » READ MORE

2. Phase 1 of Punggol Heritage Trail now open, here's what you can explore

Nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts, here's another one to conquer.

NParks officially opened the first 400-metre stretch of the new Punggol Heritage Trail last Saturday (Aug 23)... » READ MORE

3. Toa Payoh coffee shop brawl: 11 persons to be charged

The police have made further arrests in relation to the case of fighting at a coffee shop at Block 10B Lor 7 Toa Payoh on Sunday (Aug 24).

They had initially arrested three men — aged between 21 and 30 — for rioting, adding that efforts to trace the remaining subjects were underway... » READ MORE

4. Rebecca Lim drops vacation photos, including sneak peek of son's face

Local actress Rebecca Lim finally gave fans a sneak peek of her baby boy's face in an Instagram post on Sunday (Aug 24), alongside snapshots from a week-long family vacation... » READ MORE

