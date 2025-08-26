Daily roundup: Michelin chefs share what they think are the most underrated Singapore dishes — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Michelin chefs share what they think are the most underrated Singapore dishes
Singapore is home to a plethora of delicious foods, but some dishes get less attention than others.
So besides chicken rice, laksa and chill crab, what are some "underrated" local delicacies?... » READ MORE
2. Phase 1 of Punggol Heritage Trail now open, here's what you can explore
Nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts, here's another one to conquer.
NParks officially opened the first 400-metre stretch of the new Punggol Heritage Trail last Saturday (Aug 23)... » READ MORE
3. Toa Payoh coffee shop brawl: 11 persons to be charged
The police have made further arrests in relation to the case of fighting at a coffee shop at Block 10B Lor 7 Toa Payoh on Sunday (Aug 24).
They had initially arrested three men — aged between 21 and 30 — for rioting, adding that efforts to trace the remaining subjects were underway... » READ MORE
4. Rebecca Lim drops vacation photos, including sneak peek of son's face
Local actress Rebecca Lim finally gave fans a sneak peek of her baby boy's face in an Instagram post on Sunday (Aug 24), alongside snapshots from a week-long family vacation... » READ MORE
