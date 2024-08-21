Daily roundup: Migrant workers praised for lending umbrellas to passers-by caught in the rain — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. This made my day: Migrant workers praised for lending umbrellas to passers-by caught in the rain

Two migrant workers are earning admiration online for their selfless act of braving the rain to help keep others dry.

On Tuesday (Aug 20), a woman surnamed Goh took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share about the heartwarming incident she witnessed at Choa Chu Kang Bus Interchange... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean dies of heart attack after playing badminton in JB

Joseph Tan and his wife had gone to Johor Bahru for a game of badminton at an event on Sunday (Aug 18), but sadly, he never made it back to Singapore.

Tan reportedly died after suffering a heart attack following the game. He was 43... » READ MORE

3. Pan Lingling's son in Korean street interview, netizens say he's 'hot' and asks for his Instagram

His video has amassed up to 10 times more views and likes than the Instagram page's recent uploads.

Beckham Wee, son of local celebrity couple Pan Lingling and Huang Shinan, was recently featured in a street interview in South Korea, where he was asked about how life there compared to Singapore... » READ MORE

4. Chateraise launches all-you-can-eat dessert buffet for $20, reservations full till end August

$20 for an all-you-can-eat dessert buffet? Yes, please.

Chateraise's latest launch, available exclusively at its Yatsudoki outlet in Millenia Walk, seemed to have piqued the interest of dessert lovers in Singapore... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com