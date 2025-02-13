Daily roundup: MOH to establish new statutory board for infectious diseases on April 1 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. MOH to establish new statutory board for infectious diseases on April 1

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will establish a new statutory board, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), on April 1, 2025.

According to a statement released on Thursday (Feb 13), the CDA will serve to consolidate public health functions for the detection, prevention and control of infectious diseases, previously distributed under MOH headquarters, the Health Promotion Board, and National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID)... » READ MORE

2. Former DPP among 4 new PAP branch chairpersons appointed to opposition-held Aljunied and Hougang

The People's Action Party (PAP) has appointed four new chairpersons in the Workers' Party-held constituencies of Aljunied and Hougang.

Lawyer Marshall Lim, a former deputy public prosecutor, will take over from Jackson Lam to be branch chairman of PAP Hougang division, the party announced in a statement on Thursday (Feb 13)... » READ MORE

3. 'He had a happy retired life': Mark Lee recalls fond memories of Moses Lim, local celebs pay tribute

Veteran comedian-host Moses Lim died yesterday (Feb 11) at the age of 75 and local celebrities are paying tribute and reminiscing on their time with him.

Actor Mark Lee told AsiaOne he found out about Moses' death through director Jack Neo last night and felt "very sad"... » READ MORE

4. Dig in at Singapore's first-ever cave restaurant, set to open at Mandai's Rainforest Wild Asia

Running out of ideas for a unique dining experience?

Fret not, Cavern Restaurant's upcoming opening should provide the perfect solution... » READ MORE

