Daily roundup: More than 35,000 educators to get salary hike of up to 9% from Oct 1 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. More than 35,000 educators to get salary hike of up to 9% from Oct 1: MOE

Educators under several teaching schemes will receive salary hike from Oct 1, said the Ministry of Education (Singapore) on Monday (March 16).

The adjustments will see about 33,000 education officers, 1,700 allied educators and 1,100 MOE kindergarten educators receive monthly salary increases of between 2 per cent and 9 per cent... » READ MORE

2. Woman laments BTO balloting process after '13 applications'; HDB responds

The Housing Development Board (HDB) has released a statement after a woman took to TikTok to share that she had failed to secure a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat after '13 applications'.

In a Facebook post on March 14, HDB said that the woman had applied 11 times for a four-room flat in BTO and Sales of Balance Flats (SBF) exercises between November 2020 and May 2023... » READ MORE

3. Man buys 'love talisman' from Shopee for $34, told to 'donate' more money to improve 'destiny'

A man purchased a set of 'love talismans' hoping to improve his love life, but was later almost 'tricked' to spend even more money.

In a report by Shin Min Daily News on Saturday (March 14), the man, who wished to remain anonymous, shared that he has a habit of purchasing fengshui accessories to improve his luck... » READ MORE

4. SFA recalls Nestle's and Nature One Dairy's formula milk products over presence of toxin

Following a series of recalls involving infant milk formulas in January this year over the presence of cereulide toxin, two additional formula milk products are being recalled over the same issue.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Sunday (March 15) ordered the recall of Nestle's NAN HA2 and Nature One Dairy's Premium Toddler Milk Formula Stage 3... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com