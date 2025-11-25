Daily roundup: Motorcyclist, 72, dies after colliding with tipper truck on SLE — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Motorcyclist, 72, dies after colliding with tipper truck on SLE

A 72-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a tipper truck on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Saturday (Nov 22).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they were alerted to the accident along the SLE towards the Central Expressway near the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit at about 8.55am... » READ MORE

2. PSLE results 2025: 98.5 per cent of students qualify for secondary school

For the second consecutive year, 98.5 per cent of Primary 6 students who sat for the 2025 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) can progress to secondary school.

The PSLE results were released from 11am on Tuesday (Nov 25)... » READ MORE

3. Baey Yam Keng, in charge of active mobility at Transport Ministry, suffers 'light abrasions' after being knocked down by bicycle

Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng suffered "light abrasions" after an incident with a cyclist during a run on Monday (Nov 24) morning.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 25), Baey said that he was crossing a one-way road in his neighbourhood when he "bumped into" a female cyclist who was travelling in the wrong direction... » READ MORE

4. Move over, Gong Cha: New bubble tea brand Cai Ca takes over 6 outlets

Bubble tea lovers, rejoice!

A new bubble tea chain, Cai Ca, has taken over six former Gong Cha outlets at Lot One, Bugis Junction, King Albert Park, Northpoint City, Century Square and NUS U Town... » READ MORE

