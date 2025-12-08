Daily roundup: Nee Soon MPs and residents set new Singapore record with mass weightlifting feat — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Nee Soon MPs and residents set new Singapore record with mass weightlifting feat

Nee Soon residents, together with their MPs, set a new Singapore record on Sunday (Dec 7).

At Nee Soon Fitness Fiesta 2025, K Shanmugam, Goh Hanyan, Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, Jackson Lam and Lee Hui Ying led hundreds of residents to set a new entry in the Singapore Book of Records for the most people performing the Clean and Jerk, an Olympic weightlifting workout, together... » READ MORE

2. Cho Jin-woong retires from acting, admits to juvenile offences but denies sexual assault allegations

South Korean actor Cho Jin-woong has announced his retirement following allegations of crimes he committed as a minor, including sexual assault.

In an official statement by his agency Saram Entertainment on Dec 6, the 49-year-old actor admitted to his past offences, including theft and assault, but denied being involved in sexual assault... » READ MORE

3. Singapore tops list for richest country in the world for 2025

Singapore has topped a global ranking to become the richest country in the world in 2025.

The ranking was based on GDP per capita, which is derived by dividing a nation's GDP by its population size, and done by Aviation A2Z, an India-based aviation news site... » READ MORE

4. Man, 58, stabbed and slashed in Boon Lay, police searching for 32-year-old suspect

The police are looking for a 32-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a knife incident along Boon Lay Drive on Saturday (Dec 6).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received several calls for assistance at about 6.55pm on Dec 6... » READ MORE

