Daily roundup: Netizens amused by Tony Leung and his introverted nature at Paris Fashion Week — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Netizens amused by Tony Leung and his introverted nature at Paris Fashion Week

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung was at Paris Fashion Week with his actress wife Carina Lau on Jan 21, and netizens are amused at his visible introverted nature.

In a video posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on the same day, Carina, 60, could be seen chatting with Canadian singer Henry Lau... » READ MORE

2. K-beauty fans, Olive Young is coming to Sephora Singapore soon

Waiting for your next South Korea trip to stock up on all your K-beauty favourites?

Soon, you won't have to do so as beauty retailer Sephora has just announced a partnership with Korean beauty retail giant Olive Young on Tuesday (Jan 20)... » READ MORE

3. Cha Eun-woo allegedly involved in tax evasion amounting to $17 million

Cha Eun-woo is embroiled in allegations of tax evasion amounting to 20 billion won (S$17.5 million).

South Korean media reported today (Jan 22) that the 28-year-old singer-actor, who is a member of K-pop boy group Astro, is allegedly involved in improper tax practices through a paper company established by his mother... » READ MORE

4. Man, 30, charged for allegedly trafficking almost 2,000 Kpods into Singapore

A 30-year-old man has been charged in court for allegedly trafficking almost 2,000 etomidate e-vaporiser pods into Singapore, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

In a press release on Thursday (Jan 22), HSA said that the operation yielded the largest haul of etomidate e-vaporiser pods — otherwise known as Kpods — since etomidate was classified as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) on Sep 1 last year... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com