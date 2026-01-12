Daily roundup: New rules for active mobility devices, tougher penalties for speed limiter offences under proposed changes to laws — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. New rules for active mobility devices, tougher penalties for speed limiter offences under proposed changes to laws

Amendments to four laws have been proposed by the Government to improve active mobility device and vehicle safety, as well as enhance penalties to strengthen deterrence and improve path and road safety.

Among the proposed amendments introduced in Parliament on Monday (Jan 12) are increased penalties for speed limiter offences and new rules for active mobility devices (AMD) such as personal mobility aids (PMA) and mobility scooters... » READ MORE

2. Pipe leak at Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 causes water to overflow into petrol station: PUB

SINGAPORE – A pipe leak near Block 222 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 caused water to overflow into a nearby SPC petrol station, national water agency PUB said on Jan 11.

In a Facebook post at 3.23pm, it added that at around noon, it was alerted to the leak... » READ MORE

3. Local beverage brand Fruce to close last outlet at Wisma Atria on Jan 14

Homegrown drinks brand Fruce has announced its closure, joining a list of food and beverage establishments that have shuttered their doors recently.

In an Instagram Story on Saturday (Jan 10), the company said: "After nine years, our final Fruce outlet at Wisma Atria is saying goodbye," adding that the last day of operations will be Jan 14... » READ MORE

4. Accusefive create special memories with unplugged performance after Singapore concert hit by tech glitches

Accusefive's Run, Run, Run! world tour stop in Singapore was supposed to be a reset for the Taiwanese trio — a livehouse concert that promise intimacy and heart-to-heart connections as the once-indie sensation look to reconnect with their roots.

The first night of their show yesterday (Jan 10) delivered that closeness in more ways than what their fans could expect... » READ MORE

