Daily roundup: NewJeans to return to music label Ador following legal dispute — and other top stories today

1. NewJeans to return to music label Ador following legal dispute

All five members of K-pop girl group NewJeans are set to return to Ador after expressing their desire to return to the music label, media outlets reported on Wednesday (Nov 12).

This follows the group's loss in a lawsuit last month , with the court ruling that the exclusive contract between... » READ MORE

2. Late Benz Hui disclosed details of cancer diagnosis for first time in final TV interview

The late Benz Hui had revealed details about his kidney cancer diagnosis for the first time in the TV talk show Doctors and You — Eat Well 2, which aired on Tuesday (Nov 11) — two weeks after his passing.

The veteran Hong Kong actor, who died at the age of 76 on Oct 28 , said... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian rapper Namewee to be released on police bail, no evidence linking him to Iris Hsieh's death: AG

Malaysian rapper Namewee is set to be released on bail as investigations into the death of Taiwanese social media influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin continue.

There is currently no evidence indicating that the 42-year-old, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee... » READ MORE

4. Police warn of scammers using doctored ICs to open accounts with payment service providers

The police have warned of a new method that scammers are deploying to fraudulently open accounts with payment service providers (PSPs) — using digitally modified copies of Singapore identity cards (IC).

Scammers would use a softcopy of a IC and use digital tools to replace the original... » READ MORE