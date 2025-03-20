Daily roundup: The one passion that drives this teen robotics whiz to keep innovating — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. The one passion that drives this teen robotics whiz to keep innovating

At just four years old, Declan Tay got his first taste of the world of robotics at a bootcamp that his parents signed him up for. What started as an intriguing pastime quickly became his greatest passion, opening doors to global competitions and groundbreaking projects...» READ MORE

2. Jeju Air launches direct flights between Singapore and Seoul, with one-way tickets from $245

Planning a trip to Seoul for the second half of the year? There's a new flight option to consider.

South Korean budget airline Jeju Air has launched direct flights between Singapore and Seoul...» READ MORE

3. Myolie Wu's husband dispels infidelity rumours: 'I'm a big hugger'

Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu's husband Philip Lee refuted rumours of his infidelity in an Instagram post today (March 19) after photos of him hugging several women were released yesterday...» READ MORE

4. Community cooling spaces, reduced outdoor activities in schools: Govt task force outlines measures to combat heatwave

Cooling spaces with air conditioning will be available to Singaporeans in the event of dangerously high temperatures.

These spaces, located in community centres and residents' committees, as well as selected indoor sports halls, will be located islandwide — as part of heat response measures developed by a new inter-agency task force...» READ MORE

