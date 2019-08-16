Daily roundup: Panties-sniffing suspect behind lewd Instagram account nabbed - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Panties-sniffing suspect behind lewd Instagram account nabbed; copycat page pops up

Hours after multiple police reports were lodged about the offending posts, officers from Jurong Police Division managed to establish his identity... » READ MORE

2. Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse

Photo: Weibo

Recently, doubts have been cast on the stability of the couple's relationship after a photo from the Chinese diva's intimate 50th birthday celebration surfaced online... » READ MORE

3. Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he'd wanted a Jaguar for his birthday

Photo: Facebook/Brumfeed

A man in Northern India, Mukarampur village, celebrated his 22nd birthday by sinking a gift from his parents into the Western Yamuna Canal in a fit of anger... » READ MORE

4. NTU investigating inappropriate student behaviour at freshman orientation camp

Photo: ST Reader

A video which circulated on Instagram last weekend shows a group of male and female freshmen chanting an inappropriate word while gyrating... » READ MORE