Daily roundup: Passenger bruised during bus ride, Go-Ahead apologises — and other top stories today

1. Passenger bruised during bus ride: Go-Ahead apologises, says bus captain applied brakes to avoid collision

A passenger was left with multiple bruises on his back and legs after a bus driver allegedly jammed the brakes multiple times during the ride... » READ MORE

2. Worries, uncertainty and burnout: 23-year-old SAJC canteen stall owner to close shop, plans food giveaway to clear remaining stock

It's normal to see youths like Reuben Koh in a school setting.

However, instead of heading to the classrooms for lessons, the 23-year-old works hard in the kitchen, cooking food for hungry students and teachers... » READ MORE

3. 'Watch me queue for 9 hours and fail': Ahn Hyo-seop fan lines up at MBS and gets only glimpse of him

Sometimes you tried your best but you still don't succeed. This fan is one of them.

Canadian-born Korean actor Ahn Hyo-seop and Korean-American singer-actress Krystal Jung were in Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 18) for the opening of Ralph Lauren and Ralph's Coffee store in Marina Bay Sands, and fans flocked to see the two stars... » READ MORE

4. Lift in China shopping mall plunges from 4th storey, killing 3 and injuring 17

Three people were killed and 17 others were injured in a lift accident at a shopping mall in China.

The accident happened on Wednesday (Oct 18) noon in Yunnan province, state media China Daily reported... » READ MORE

