Daily roundup: Person jailed for accepting $300 to share bank details used in $160k money laundering scheme — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Person jailed for accepting $300 to share bank details used in $160k money laundering scheme

A person was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $306 for sharing their internet banking account details and One-Time Password with another person.

That person had allegedly received RM$1,000 (S$302)... » READ MORE

2. 'Not every relationship is meant to last': Maxi Lim introspective after congratulating ex-wife on new pregnancy

"One of the hardest lessons we will face in life is learning to let go and accept when a person's part in our story is over."

That's how local actor Maxi Lim started a pensive Threads post on Saturday (Nov 2), shortly after congratulating his ex-wife... » READ MORE

3. 'I won't be coming back': YouTuber complains after waiting 1 hour for food at Uncle Roger's restaurant

When Malaysian-born Nigel Ng, better known as Uncle Roger, opened his first fried rice restaurant in Kuala Lumpur in September this year, the eatery saw snaking queues.

In fact, it's been doing so well that the 33-year-old is opening more outlets in Malaysia's capital city... » READ MORE

4. 'I'm so heartbroken': Mum says son, 11, hospitalised after beating by classmate

A woman has claimed that a school bully punched and kicked her 11-year-old son for ignoring him.

Chen, 46, told 8World that her son was hospitalised after coming home... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com