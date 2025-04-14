Daily roundup: PM Wong addresses first-time voters ahead of GE, vows to work with youth to tackle future challenges — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. PM Wong addresses first-time voters ahead of GE, vows to work with youth to tackle future challenges

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed first-time voters in a video posted on Facebook and promised to tackle challenges with the younger generation.

In the post on Sunday evening (April 13), he dispelled comments about Gen Z being "soft", "entitled" and "full of themselves"...

2. 'We need more voices, more perspectives': Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal among new faces in WP volunteers video

Workers' Party (WP) new face Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal has stressed the importance of more voices and perspectives in the Parliament in a volunteer recruitment video.

The clip was posted to the party's Facebook page on Sunday (April 13) and asked Singaporeans to volunteer with WP if they believe in a "responsible alternative voice in Parliament and a better future for Singapore"...

3. Huang Zitao sells out 50k feminine pad samples made in own 'transparent' factory

After a company in China was exposed for producing feminine pads from waste material, singer and former member of K-pop group Exo Huang Zitao has taken it upon himself to open a factory and manufacture quality ones.

In mid-March, state broadcaster China Central Television revealed that Liangshan Xixi Paper Products allegedly purchased defective feminine pads and baby diapers from popular brands which were meant for disposal and repackaged them for sale...

4. This new American malt shop along Joo Chiat Road looks like it came straight out of a Wes Anderson film

If you love Wes Anderson films, you'll probably fall in love with this new cafe along Joo Chiat Road.

Gwen's Frozen will officially open on April 25, though it has soft launched on March 22...

