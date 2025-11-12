Daily roundup: Police warn against WhatsApp account takeover scams — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Police warn against WhatsApp account takeover scams

The police have warned members of the public to be wary of a new scam variant that targets access to victims' WhatsApp accounts.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday (Nov 12), the police said that such scams begin with SMSes containing phishing links, informing victims that there are... » READ MORE

2. Cleaner finds over 100 e-vaporisers hidden in Tampines HDB block's electrical riser compartment

A town council cleaner made a startling discovery on Tuesday (Nov 11) morning when he stumbled upon more than 100 e-vaporisers stored in an electrical riser compartment of a HDB block in Tampines.

The incident reportedly took place at about 5am at.... » READ MORE

3. S$1 to RM3.18: Ringgit strengthens against Singapore dollar, lowest exchange rate in 3 years

The exchange rate for the Singapore dollar to Malaysian ringgit dropped to its lowest in three years on Tuesday (Nov 11), according to Google Finance.

As at 3.46pm (Singapore time) on Tuesday, Google's currency exchange tracker showed that the ringgit was trading at... » READ MORE

4. Woman transiting through Changi Airport arrested for alleged shop theft committed 7 months ago

An Australian woman who allegedly stole from a shop at Changi Airport in April was arrested in November when she returned to Singapore as a transit passenger.

The 51-year-old is suspected of swiping a box of supplements, valued at $507.30, from the display shelf of a Guardian outlet in... » READ MORE