Daily roundup: Premium mid-sized SUVs for the young executive — and other top stories today

1. Premium mid-sized SUVs for the young executive

Once upon a time, an executive working his way up the corporate ladder would aspire to own something like a BMW 3 Series or a Mercedes-Benz C-Class as his first car. Indeed, the executive sedan has long been seen as a status symbol, and viewed as a first step on what is hopefully an upward trajectory on the path of success... » READ MORE

2. Indie darling The Projector announces immediate closure

Singaporeans will have one less cinema brand to patronise now as The Projector has brought down its curtain after a decade.

The independent cinema and arts venue announced the sudden news in an Instagram post on Aug 19 and shared that it will enter voluntary liquidation... » READ MORE

3. Man finds missing bike after 3-hour search in Jurong, warns thief: 'I'll find you next time'

While many would have simply reported their missing bike to the police, this man found success after taking matters into his own hands.

A man spent three hours scouring housing estates to find his missing bicycle, which he claimed was stolen, according to a video posted to TikTok by user Jarrenfilms on July 30... » READ MORE

4. Health alert: Jet Li undergoes surgery, Jackson Wang cancels fan-sign after getting food poisoning

Jet Li revealed he underwent surgery recently.

In a Douyin post yesterday (Aug 17) morning, the 62-year-old China-born action star, who has been Singaporean since 2009, posted two photos with one of him lying on a hospital bed and another taken from outside the operating theatre... » READ MORE

