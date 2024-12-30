Daily roundup: Prices for electricity and gas to fall from January to March — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Prices for electricity and gas to fall from January to March

Households in Singapore can expect to see a dip in electricity and gas prices from January to March 2025, due to lower energy costs.

The electricity tariff will fall by 3.4 per cent or 0.98 cent per kilowatt hour (kWh) before GST, said SP Group on Monday (Dec 30)... » READ MORE

2. 'Hard to breathe': Scoot flight from KL to Singapore delayed twice in a day over technical issue

Passengers on board a Scoot flight scheduled to depart from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Dec 28) reportedly had to disembark the aircraft twice due to a technical issue.

Jason Tan, who was on board flight TR469, told 8world that the plane had yet to take off for Singapore an hour after its scheduled departure time of 7.10pm... » READ MORE

3. 'I had to save my car': Vivian Hsu recounts getting caught in Singapore flash flood

Heavy rain in Singapore yesterday (Dec 29) afternoon resulted in flash floods along Dunearn Road and Bukit Timah Road.

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu, whose son Dalton is studying here, was one of the people caught in the flood... » READ MORE

4. Flash floods: Cars partially submerged in waist-high water at Bukit Timah

Heavy rainfall across Singapore for two hours caused flash floods in Bukit Timah on Sunday (Dec 29), leaving some cars partially submerged in floodwaters.

National water agency PUB issued flood risk warnings for nearly 20 locations including Bukit Timah, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang and Chinatown... » READ MORE

