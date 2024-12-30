Flash floods: Cars partially submerged in waist-high water at Bukit Timah

Heavy rainfall across Singapore for two hours caused flash floods in Bukit Timah on Sunday (Dec 29), leaving some cars partially submerged in floodwaters.

National water agency PUB issued flood risk warnings for nearly 20 locations including Bukit Timah, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang and Chinatown.

One heavily impacted area was along Tan Kim Cheng Road where the Lutheran Towers are located.

Speaking with 8world, a car owner surnamed Zhang said that he was alerted by his mother about the flash flood at around 5.20pm.

"The flooding today is particularly severe," he said. "In the past, the water level only reached my ankles, but this time it was up to my waist - high enough to kayak."

He estimated the water level to be about a metre high.

Zhang and other people who parked their cars in the area were also seen removing water from their cars at 6.20pm.

Bukit Timah prone to flooding: PUB

According to PUB, flash floods occurred along Dunearn Road and Bukit Timah Road near King Albert Park from 5pm. They were caused by high water levels in the adjacent drains and Bukit Timah Canal.

Between 3.15pm and 5.25pm, the heaviest rainfall of 134.6mm was recorded in central parts of Singapore.

"This amount corresponds to 41 per cent of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in December and lies within the top 1 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1978," said the national water agency.

"PUB's Quick Response Teams were deployed ahead of the rain and later closed off affected lanes, directing traffic away from floodwaters."

The Bukit Timah area is prone to flooding, and drainage improvement works have been carried out along Bukit Timah Canal and the Bukit Timah First Diversion Canal over the past decade, added PUB.

Works to widen and deepen a 900-metre stretch of the Bukit Timah Canal, which will enhance flood protection in the area, is expected to be completed in 2026.

Sudden and intense storms during the prevailing northeast monsoon may temporarily overwhelm canals and drains, leading to flash floods, PUB said.

