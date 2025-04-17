Daily roundup: Pritam Singh on whether incumbent Aljunied GRC MPs will remain as team — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I don't rule anything out': Pritam Singh on whether incumbent Aljunied GRC MPs will remain as team

Workers' Party secretary-general Pritam Singh was coy on whether he, along with the other incumbent Aljunied GRC MPs, will contest in the same constituency in the coming elections on May 3.

Singh was answering a reporter's question at a press conference on Thursday (April 17) where his party unveiled its manifesto and four new candidates... » READ MORE

2. Naked man attacks another man in Hougang, injures 3 police officers during arrest

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (April 17) after he allegedly slashed another man at Hougang Avenue 8.

As he was being arrested, he allegedly injured three police officers with a wooden plank with nails... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm not a workforce rookie': Local actress Yunis To benefits from entering showbiz at 28

It's almost never too late in life for one to set a new goal for themselves or dream a new dream.

Joining the showbiz industry as an actress in 2022 when she was 28, Malaysian Yunis To regard this an advantage although some may think it late... » READ MORE

4. Polling Day on Saturday: Employees entitled to day off or salary in lieu, says MOM

Employees should receive either a day off or salary in lieu as Polling Day falls on a Saturday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Tuesday (Apr 15).

In a statement released by MOM on Tuesday (April 15), the ministry said that Polling Day should be treated like any other public holiday... » READ MORE

