Daily roundup: Residents aged 40 and above can now redeem MediShield Life premium discounts using Healthpoints, says MOH — and other top stories today

1. Residents aged 40 and above can now redeem MediShield Life premium discounts using Healthpoints: MOH

Residents aged 40 and above will now be able to exchange their Healthpoints earned via the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) Healthy 365 mobile app for discounts on their MediShield Life premiums.

In a statement on Thursday (Sept 18), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that this initiative is part of a three-year pilot programme supporting Healthier SG efforts, a national initiative by MOH focusing on preventive health... » READ MORE

2. F1 driver Lando Norris will be at Plaza Singapura for Ralph Lauren pop-up event on Sept 30

Fans of Lando Norris, mark your calendars because you may be able to see him in person here ahead of the Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Grand Prix 2025.

The F1 driver for McLaren will be at the Polo Red Racing pop-up by Ralph Lauren Fragrances to commemorate its launch, shared a press release on Wednesday (Sept 17)... » READ MORE

3. Mum of late Chinese actor Yu Menglong reveals his cause of death, wants netizens to stop speculating

As rumours continue to spread across social media about the cause of Chinese actor Yu Menglong's death on Sept 11, his mum finally broke her silence yesterday (Sept 16).

Her statement, which was posted on his management team's Weibo account, reads: "Recently, I experienced immense pain and sorrow as my dear son Menglong had a fatal fall from height after consuming alcohol and left us forever... » READ MORE

4. Singaporeans can clear Johor land checkpoints with QR code from Sept 22

Singaporeans travelling to or from Johor Bahru via land checkpoints will be able to clear immigration using QR codes very soon, with Malaysia trialling its National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) from Sept 22... » READ MORE

