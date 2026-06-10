Daily roundup: Residents raise alarm over rat infestation in Tampines — and other top stories today

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1. Residents raise alarm over rat infestation in Tampines, with electric vehicle's wires chewed through

An alleged rat infestation in Tampines has left residents exasperated, with one claiming that rodents chewed through the wiring of his electric car... » READ MORE

2. Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew offers glimpse into new home in Punggol

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew has achieved a "huge goal", but it's not on the badminton court this time.

In an Instagram post on Monday (June 8), the 29-year-old athlete revealed that he is now a homeowner in Singapore — something that he has always dreamed of since young... » READ MORE

3. Man who drove after allegedly abusing Kpod to be charged with causing death of motorcyclist, injuring 2 others

A 34-year-old male driver, who allegedly drove under the influence of etomidate — resulting in the death of a 20-year-old motorcyclist and injuring two others — will be charged in court on Wednesday (June 10)... » READ MORE

4. Sooyoung from Girls' Generation and Jung Kyung-ho break up after 14 years

Girls' Generation member and actress Sooyoung and actor Jung Kyung-ho have split after 14 years together.

South Korea media reported today (June 9) that their respective agencies Saram Entertainment and Management Oreum confirmed their break-up... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com