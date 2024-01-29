Daily roundup: Seoul's oldest bakery Taegeukdang coming to Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Seoul's oldest bakery Taegeukdang coming to Singapore

If you're a fan of Korean bakeries, keep your eyes peeled for a new player entering the local F&B scene.

Hailing from Korea, Taegeukdang is making its way to our sunny shores. The Butcher's Dining, a gourmet Korean butchery, took to its Instagram page to make the announcement on Jan 25... » READ MORE

2. 'Hooligan family': Man gets hit by driver after altercation with family at Sentosa

While most families go to Sentosa and bond under the sun, this family may have bonded over a common enemy instead.

A family got into an altercation with an uncle after a car accident at Sentosa, resulting in the uncle purportedly getting physically hit by the other driver, according to a video uploaded to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Jan 28)... » READ MORE

3. You know I love you so: Marriage proposals during Coldplay's Singapore concerts

They saw the chance and took it.

British rock band Coldplay has played four nights in Singapore so far, and these three concert-goers didn't miss the opportunity to surprise their partners with the proposal of a lifetime... » READ MORE

4. Dylan Wang, Zhang Yunlong and other Chinese stars spotted around Singapore a day after fans thronged MBS event

A day after they were welcomed by hundreds of fans at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), these Chinese stars were spotted out and about in various parts of Singapore.

The Yuewen Global IP Awards 2023 was held on Saturday (Jan 27) at MBS with various popular stars gracing the event, including actors Dylan Wang, Lin Gengxin, Lin Yi, Song Yi and Zhang Yunlong, as well as local singer-actress Kit Chan... » READ MORE

