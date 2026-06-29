Daily roundup: Shell kicks off new week with fuel price drop — and other top stories today

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1. Shell kicks off new week with fuel price drop

A week after fuel prices in Singapore were adjusted downwards, following the signing of a peace agreement between the US and Iran, Shell on Monday (June 29) posted a further reduction — this time, to its diesel price.

In a price board update published at 1pm, the London-headquartered oil and gas company announced a... » READ MORE

2. Cranes called in after tanker, tow truck fall into ditch following 3-vehicle PIE accident

Cranes had to be called in to lift two heavy vehicles from a ditch after a three-vehicle accident happened on the PIE towards Tuas on Saturday (June 27) at about 2.25pm. The incident involved one... » READ MORE

3. Man reported missing on June 23 found dead in waters off Coney Island

A 50-year-old man reported missing has been found dead in the waters off Coney Island.

Tony Hou Wen Li was last seen in the vicinity of... » READ MORE

4. Courts' disrespect, humiliation and inflexibility cited by lawyers as reasons for leaving industry

"Too bad, it is fixed" — this was the court's response to a pregnant lawyer who requested a trial adjournment because the hearing dates clashed directly with her expected delivery date.

And the senior lawyer wasn't the only one. Lawyers say screaming and name-calling in Singapore's... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com