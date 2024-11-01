Daily roundup: Singapore concert calendar for 2024 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Dua Lipa, 2NE1, Billkin: Singapore concert calendar for 2024

So Coldplay came and sparked a few marriage proposals. Ed Sheeran tried singing in Mandarin and making teh tarik, while Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts from March 2 are believed to trigger 'Swiftonomics'.

Music fans will have a busy year in 2024 as more international acts head to Singapore; here's a look at the concert calendar for this year... » READ MORE

2. This made my day: Yishun coffee shop patrons and doctor save man who collapsed

When a man collapsed in a coffee shop in Yishun, a few patrons and a doctor wasted no time in helping him, likely saving his life.

Roslan Rahman, who operates a satay stall at the coffee shop in question...» READ MORE

3. Limited-edition Labubu outfits crocheted by Changi Prison inmates to go on sale for $15

Hands up if you've been sucked into the whirlwind that is Labubu fever.

If you've managed to get your hands on them, how about giving your furry little monsters...» READ MORE

4. Choa Chu Kang shoppers baffled by supermarket's refusal to provide plastic bags

A supermarket in Choa Chu Kang has left customers confused after refusing to provide plastic bags, even when the latter were willing to pay for them, Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday (Oct 30).

Speaking with Shin Min, a shopper surnamed Li shared that he had visited the U Stars Supermarket outlet..» READ MORE

